Tazewell County 911 now dispatching calls from Richlands

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - As of October 14th, for the first time ever, citizens in Richlands began calling 9-1-1 directly for dispatch to emergencies.

The change doesn’t cost a thing to Richlands residents.

“The citizens of Richlands pay county taxes as well as everybody else in the county. They pay the phone tax that goes on their cellphone bills, regular phone bills that go to fund 9-1-1. So they were already paying for those 9-1-1 services.” said Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

The two dispatchers working for the Town of Richlands will keep their jobs. Plus the lobby will remain open 24 hours and will not be totally unsupervised.

“If someone comes in the lobby we can see someone come in the lobby. We have a direct feed and a clear view. Also there is a phone on the wall and one they pick that phone up it calls directly into the 9-1-1 center.” said the Director of Tazewell County 9-1-1, RandyAnn Davis.

A member of town council tells us the change will be beneficial to town officers.

“The savings we are taking from the overtime and everything that had to be used to staff dispatch is going to be used to raise our starting pay for our police officers to forty thousand dollars.” said Laura Mollo of Richlands Town Council.

Mollo also said that prior to the bump in pay, Town of Richlands officers had the lowest pay in Southwest Virginia.

But can the county handle the new influx of calls?

“They were already doing a big part of that work to begin with when they had to transfer the calls. So it’s not a large undertaking of more work for dispatchers to do.” said Sheriff Hieatt.

Though the workers in Richlands were certified for dispatch, they were not trained to handle medical emergencies over the phone, like the protocol to stop bleeds. County dispatchers are.

The County has already been handling dispatch calls for fire and rescue squad from Richlands for the past year.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.