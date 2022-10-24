Southwest Virginia Community College prepares for Day of Service

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Southwest Virginia Community College (SWVCC) will hold their Day of Service on Tuesday, October 25, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m..

SWVCC is partnering with The Outreach Program (Outreach) to hold a food packaging event.

Students and college employees will sort, weigh, and bag 30,000 meals that will be given to local food pantries.

During the Day of Service, students, faculty, and staff will also work to complete service projects in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, and/or Tazewell County.

