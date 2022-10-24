Red Ribbon Week at Tazewell County Public Schools

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - It’s National Red Ribbon week, a week that is meant to raise awareness for drug and alcohol abuse.

The Commonwealth Alliance for Drug Rehabilitation and Education or “CADRE” program exists in all Tazewell County Public High Schools. Students in the club complete service projects and speak to elementary schoolers about how to say no to drugs and alcohol.

“It’s a good cause you know, to help the kids out and teach them to stay away from bad things and keep them on the right path.” said Richlands High School CADRE Co-President, Dalton Altizer.

“Same thing for me. I just feel like you have to show others not to do things and this really just helps us all.” said the other Richlands High School CADRE Co-President, Aly Lee.

TCPS is acknowledging Red Ribbon Week with dress up days and a special national speaker Reggie Dabbs.

Dabbs will visit every school in the county this week to spread his message of being yourself and not giving in to peer pressure.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Owens
Pregnant woman shot and killed: man arrested in connection to death
Put on by Tazewell County Public Library, the event featured vendors, games, and costume clad...
Tazewell Comic Con 2022
McDowell County’s October, 2022 Grand Jury returned nearly 50 true bill indictments on Thursday.
McDowell County Grand Jury returns nearly 50 indictments
Hay Bales and Candy Canes featured several local vendors and raised money for a good cause.
Hay bales and candy canes: a shopping bizarre for two seasons
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Prior to the change callers would be put on hold and transferred.
Tazewell County 911 now dispatching calls from Richlands
It is ‘Spirit Week’ at Victory Baptist Academy in Beaver.
Victory Baptist Academy celebrates ‘spirit week’
Dustin Owens
Pregnant woman shot and killed: man arrested in connection to death
War of words erupts over logistics involving 10th Dist. Senate debate