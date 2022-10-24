Red Ribbon Week at Tazewell County Public Schools

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - It’s National Red Ribbon week, a week that is meant to raise awareness for drug and alcohol abuse.

The Commonwealth Alliance for Drug Rehabilitation and Education or “CADRE” program exists in all Tazewell County Public High Schools. Students in the club complete service projects and speak to elementary schoolers about how to say no to drugs and alcohol.

“It’s a good cause you know, to help the kids out and teach them to stay away from bad things and keep them on the right path.” said Richlands High School CADRE Co-President, Dalton Altizer.

“Same thing for me. I just feel like you have to show others not to do things and this really just helps us all.” said the other Richlands High School CADRE Co-President, Aly Lee.

TCPS is acknowledging Red Ribbon Week with dress up days and a special national speaker Reggie Dabbs.

Dabbs will visit every school in the county this week to spread his message of being yourself and not giving in to peer pressure.

