Couple celebrating anniversary help officer dragged by truck

Police arrested a male suspect in relation to the incident. He faces several charges. (KARE, JOHN AND JESSICA NORRING, CNN)
By KARE Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:29 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURY, Minn. (KARE) - A couple celebrating their wedding anniversary were in the right place at the right time to help a police officer who was dragged by a driver in an allegedly stolen truck.

John and Jessica Norring went pillow shopping Tuesday at a JCPenney in Woodbury, Minnesota. It was their 14th wedding anniversary, and they wanted to quickly get the shopping in before dinner.

“I heard pow, pow, pow,” Jessica Norring said. “At first, I thought it was gunshots.”

She was checking her makeup before getting out of the car when she saw a truck approaching.

A Woodbury police officer had been called to check on someone sitting in an allegedly stolen truck in the parking lot.

“But he was slumped over on his steering wheel. The officer didn’t have his lights on or anything. He just approached calmly and tapped on the window,” John Norring said.

The driver sped off, taking the officer with him.

“The officer screaming for him to stop,” John Norring said.

Police say the driver soon crashed into a light pole. The Norrings helped the officer hold the suspect until backup came. Then, the officer was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“There was no question that we needed to go help him. It was such a whirlwind. It happened so fast, but it’s like a movie playing back in your head in slow motion,” Jessica Norring said.

The Norrings’ 14th anniversary turned into one they’ll never forget. It might have started with a quest for pillows, but it ended with a deeper purpose.

“You just never know where you will be and what you can do to help people around you,” Jessica Norring said.

Police arrested a male suspect, identified as 27-year-old Daniel Lamers, in relation to the incident. He faces several charges.

Copyright 2022 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this story.

Most Read

Put on by Tazewell County Public Library, the event featured vendors, games, and costume clad...
Tazewell Comic Con 2022
McDowell County’s October, 2022 Grand Jury returned nearly 50 true bill indictments on Thursday.
McDowell County Grand Jury returns nearly 50 indictments
Hay Bales and Candy Canes featured several local vendors and raised money for a good cause.
Hay bales and candy canes: a shopping bizarre for two seasons
Bluefield University Coach will have son on team
Bluefield University coach will have son on team
Graham High School holds community fall festival for Project Graduation
Graham High School holds community fall festival for Project Graduation

Latest News

SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
FILE PHOTO - A shooting happened Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in...
6 taken to hospital after shooting at St. Louis high school, police say
Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London on Monday. The...
Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister
FILE - Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega speaks during the inauguration ceremony of a highway...
AP: Biden administration targets Nicaraguan gold in new move against Ortega