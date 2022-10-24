Comic Con comes to Oak Hill in a big way

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday October 22nd, Comic Con came to Oak Hill, West Virginia.

With many celebrity guests who traveled from many states away to sign autographs and meet with some fans.

With more than 20 vendors inside and out, as well as a coffin race happening around 1 p.m.

If you are a fan of scary movies, then you might recognize the man known as Pinhead from the famous horror film Hellraiser.

“It’s always thrilling because it’s such a privilege I even got to play pin head and you know I use to get to go to conventions back before I was pin head. I was on the other side of the table. So now it’s like what you want my autograph. That’s weird, but I’m so grateful I got to do it and it’s really cool,” said Paul T Taylor, Pinhead, Hellraiser.

For more information on events held by Retro Reset Video Games and Collectibles, you can visit their Facebook page. (1) RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles | Facebook

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.