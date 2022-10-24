Black bear breaks into cabin, injures vacationing man, wildlife officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A man vacationing in Tennessee was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night Saturday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Officers with the agency said the incident occurred in downtown Gatlinburg around 11 p.m. local time. A man staying in the rental cabin walked into the kitchen to find that a bear had entered the home through a set of locked, but not deadbolted, French doors, a release stated.

The bear charged the man and swatted at him, causing injuries to his face and the top of his head, officials said. While retreating to the bedroom, the bear scratched him across his back.

The man was able to lock himself in the room and call 911, WVLT reported. Afterward, he was driven to a hospital by his family where he was treated and released.

Officials set a trap at the scene and a bear fitting the description was caught and euthanized Sunday afternoon, according to TWRA. The bear was a 2- to 3-year-old female without cubs. Officials said it weighed nearly 210 pounds.

Hair samples from the bear were sent for a DNA analysis, and its claws were swabbed for human hemoglobin testing. A release said results are expected to be released this week.

Wildlife officials said that bears comfortable around humans and unnatural foods sometimes enter homes, vehicles or other human-inhabited areas in search of food.

If you encounter a bear in the Smokies, WVLT has explained what you should do.

