Another beautiful day is on tap for our region

It’ll be another gorgeous day as high pressure remains in control. We’ll see mainly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s.

Clouds will start to increase overnight as our next frontal system approaches the area. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold overnight with lows in the 40s for most.

We should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the daytime hours tomorrow. Temperatures will be above average once again with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We may see a few showers try to make their way into the area on Tuesday night.

A cold front will swing through on Wednesday bringing some hit-or-miss showers. Otherwise, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Drier conditions are expected as we wrap up our work week. We’ll remain seasonable with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

