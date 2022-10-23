WV’s first fish and game warden has dedication ceremony at Railroad Days

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Hinton’s Railroad days continued into Saturday, coinciding with the dedication of the first fish and game warden for West Virginia. Appointed in 1897, Captain E. F. Smith was a local of Hinton, and now his memory is preserved forever on a memorial outside the county courthouse. Present day Natural Resources Police Officers reflected on what his legacy meant for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and his hometown.

“Hinton is a historical town anyways, so it’s a pretty important piece of history. We are the oldest state-wide law enforcement agency in West Virginia, so for him to be right here from Hinton, is pretty nice – especially because it’s such a historical town,” says Joshua Lambert, a Natural Resources Police Officer with the West Virginia DNR.

The dedication ceremony was open to the public and told the story of how the West Virginia DNR began their fight to protect the state’s natural resources, an often thankless task that continues to this day.

