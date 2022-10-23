WV’s first fish and game warden has dedication ceremony at Railroad Days

A Hinton local is honored by those carrying out his legacy.
WV’s first fish and game warden has dedication ceremony at Railroad Days
WV’s first fish and game warden has dedication ceremony at Railroad Days
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Hinton’s Railroad days continued into Saturday, coinciding with the dedication of the first fish and game warden for West Virginia. Appointed in 1897, Captain E. F. Smith was a local of Hinton, and now his memory is preserved forever on a memorial outside the county courthouse. Present day Natural Resources Police Officers reflected on what his legacy meant for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and his hometown.

“Hinton is a historical town anyways, so it’s a pretty important piece of history. We are the oldest state-wide law enforcement agency in West Virginia, so for him to be right here from Hinton, is pretty nice – especially because it’s such a historical town,” says Joshua Lambert, a Natural Resources Police Officer with the West Virginia DNR.

The dedication ceremony was open to the public and told the story of how the West Virginia DNR began their fight to protect the state’s natural resources, an often thankless task that continues to this day.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football Friday, October 21: Part 1
Football Friday, October 21: Part 1
Football Friday, October 21: Part 2
Football Friday, October 21: Part 2
Football Friday, October 21: Part 3
Football Friday, October 21: Part 3
McDowell County’s October, 2022 Grand Jury returned nearly 50 true bill indictments on Thursday.
McDowell County Grand Jury returns nearly 50 indictments
Bridge Day 2022
The numbers are in: 2022 Bridge Day draws biggest crowds in decades

Latest News

The Monster Bash and Crash Figure 8 Derby raced into fairgrounds
The Monster Bash and Crash Figure 8 Derby raced into the Tazewell County Fairgrounds
This year’s Railroad Days wraps up
This year’s Railroad Days wraps up
Graham High School holds community fall festival for Project Graduation
Graham High School holds community fall festival for Project Graduation
Hay Bales and Candy Canes featured several local vendors and raised money for a good cause.
Hay bells and candy canes: a shopping bizarre for two seasons