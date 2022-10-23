This year’s Railroad Days wraps up

“It brings a lot of people in from all over to help the whole community”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Railroad Days brought crowds of people to downtown Hinton where local vendors were set up selling food, toys, and handmade items. Cindy Garrette, a Hinton resident, used the increase in people to the town to raise money for a senior activity center by selling parking spaces near the downtown area. She says having the people who come from out of town to visit the festival help benefit the entire area.

“It does. It does. It brings a lot of people in from all over to help the whole community, Summers County and then we have surrounding counties that come in provide their support as well. So, it’s an awesome event that we have every year,” says Garrette.

Sunday was the last day of this year’s Railroad Days, but you can look forward to the its return next year.

