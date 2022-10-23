Tazewell Comic Con 2022

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Many events are seeing their return after a two year pandemic pause, and one of them is Tazewell Comic Con.

Put on by Tazewell County Public Library, Tazewell Comic Con’s 7th year featured vendors, games, and many costume clad attendees.

“We just want people to encourage some individuality a little bit. Maybe you might not see that in Tazewell that much or they might not see that in their schools. This is their opportunity to do so.” said Chris Wilkes, Assistant Director of Tazewell County Public Library.

Some goers told us what it meant to them to get to dress up.

“Absolute pure joy and happiness.” said an attendee named Lunar.

Labor of Love Mission provided free graphic novels for all in attendance.

“I thought it was very cool. I love comics like Marvel and DC.” said Hudson Elswick, another costume clad attendee.

One repeat vendor said she was happy to see the event grow.

“It’s in a bigger building, a much bigger space so it’s grown a little over the years and that’s a wonderful thing.” said Beth Lambert of Lambert’s Lollies.

One of the biggest highlights of the day was the costume contest, whose categories spanned all age groups.

Some people signed up for their first library card at the event.

Overall the event provided a safe space for people to express themselves and get involved with the public library.

