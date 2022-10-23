Pineville celebrates Autumn festival

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, October 22nd, Pineville celebrated their annual Autumn festival bringing in more than 500 residents and traveler’s.

Main Street in Pineville closed at 1 p.m. allowing vendors to come and set up and bring their cars in until 4 p.m.

The festival officially kicked off at 5 p.m. with many fun things for all ages to enjoy.

There were over 40 vendors with everything you could imagine, such as, cupcakes, farm goods, BBQ sandwiches, live music, a chili cook off, candy for the kids trick or treating, and much more.

The town of Pineville did musical chair cake walks, hayrides, ghost stories on the courthouse lawn with Bugs Stover, and even had a movie after dark on the courthouse lawn as well.

The mayor’s wife, Karen Lane, was excited to see everyone out and enjoy all the festivites.

“Pineville is such a great town to be in. People are coming out. Kids are in costumes. We have a lot going on. It’s just a fun time,” Karen Lane, Mayor’s Wife, Pineville.

For a list of all the winners at the Autumn festival head of to the town of Pineville’s Facebook page here. (3) Town of Pineville | Facebook

