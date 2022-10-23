Pineville celebrates Autumn festival

People out enjoying all the festivities.
People out enjoying all the festivities.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, October 22nd, Pineville celebrated their annual Autumn festival bringing in more than 500 residents and traveler’s.

Main Street in Pineville closed at 1 p.m. allowing vendors to come and set up and bring their cars in until 4 p.m.

The festival officially kicked off at 5 p.m. with many fun things for all ages to enjoy.

There were over 40 vendors with everything you could imagine, such as, cupcakes, farm goods, BBQ sandwiches, live music, a chili cook off, candy for the kids trick or treating, and much more.

The town of Pineville did musical chair cake walks, hayrides, ghost stories on the courthouse lawn with Bugs Stover, and even had a movie after dark on the courthouse lawn as well.

The mayor’s wife, Karen Lane, was excited to see everyone out and enjoy all the festivites.

“Pineville is such a great town to be in. People are coming out. Kids are in costumes. We have a lot going on. It’s just a fun time,” Karen Lane, Mayor’s Wife, Pineville.

For a list of all the winners at the Autumn festival head of to the town of Pineville’s Facebook page here. (3) Town of Pineville | Facebook

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football Friday, October 21: Part 1
Football Friday, October 21: Part 1
Football Friday, October 21: Part 2
Football Friday, October 21: Part 2
Football Friday, October 21: Part 3
Football Friday, October 21: Part 3
McDowell County’s October, 2022 Grand Jury returned nearly 50 true bill indictments on Thursday.
McDowell County Grand Jury returns nearly 50 indictments
Bridge Day 2022
The numbers are in: 2022 Bridge Day draws biggest crowds in decades

Latest News

Hay Bales and Candy Canes featured several local vendors and raised money for a good cause.
Hay bells and candy canes: a shopping bizarre for two seasons
Put on by Tazewell County Public Library, the event featured vendors, games, and costume clad...
Tazewell Comic Con 2022
The drive culminated in a pet costume contest where the only fee for entry were donations to...
Local dog salon collects donations for county animal shelter
Students in the program will be educated on a variety of facets of the business including...
Funding granted for Bluefield, WV Food Truck Incubator