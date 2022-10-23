The Monster Bash and Crash Figure 8 Derby raced into the Tazewell County Fairgrounds

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -It was a night of racing action and high-speed crashes at The Monster Bash and Crash Figure 8 Derby - a Halloween-themed race at the fairgrounds complete with a costume contest and free candy. People flocked to see race after race of drivers who weren’t afraid to scratch their paint jobs.

“We have a lot of cars here. We have all kinds of figure 8 cars, we have crash ‘em up derby cars, and we’re just going to have a good evening of fun and entertainment here at the Tazewell County Fair... And of course we’ll have different heats of the figure 8 derby cars, and they will be men and women out racing for victory there, and then we’ll have our demolition derby where they have the large cars that – they just crash them up, but it’s a lot of fun and a lot of entertainment for the people here in our community,” says Elizabeth Bennett, a Motorsports volunteer.

All this racing wasn’t just for fun – this event helped raise money for the annual county fair.

“All the proceeds today goes directly to the fair association. All the people that donated their time. And it all goes to build up the fair to try to get it back to what it once was, and we’re really working hard to get that accomplished,” says Rhudy Keith, President of the Tazewell County Fair.

This derby is normally just held in the summer, but organizers say, based on turn out tonight, they may bring the Monster Bash and Crash back next year - and may have other derbies throughout the year as well.

