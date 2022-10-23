Local dog salon collects donations for county animal shelter

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Tessa’s Precious paws in Tazewell held a weeklong drive collecting supplies for the county’s animal shelter.

The week culminated in a pet costume contest where the only fee for entry were donations to the shelter.

“There are a lot of fur babies over at the animal shelter that don’t have anybody that cares about them. And we like to do things that take care of those animals and give a little something back to the community.” said Tessa Morphis, owner of the business.

The salon also doubles as a retail store called southern lace and grace, which features a variety of clothing and accessories.

The salon and the store are open Monday through Friday 9am to 5 pm.

