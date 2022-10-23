Hay bells and candy canes: a shopping bizarre for two seasons

Hay Bales and Candy Canes featured several local vendors and raised money for a good cause.
Hay Bales and Candy Canes featured several local vendors and raised money for a good cause.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today in Princeton a holiday market’s offerings spanned through fall and winter.

The first annual “Hay Bales and Candy Canes shopping bizarre took place at Princeton Recreation Center and featured several local vendors. All with two seasons in mind.

“I think we’re mid-season. Everybody wants that hay bell and scarecrow but also everybody is ready for jingle bells, snow men, and candy canes.” said Bridgette Hudgins, the planner for the event.

Hudgins also said that she put on the event to raise money for the community.

The $2 entry fee will go to families in need this upcoming Christmas season.

