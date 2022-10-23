Graham High School holds community fall festival for Project Graduation

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Graham High School held a community fall festival to raise money for its “Project Graduation” program. The fall festival went from 8 in the morning to 8 at night and had bounce houses, vendors, and a poker run - a twist on the classic card game involving driving around the town. An event organizer says she’s pleased with how the event turned out and hopes that Graham High School will continue the event next year.

“I’m so thankful that today turned out so beautiful. The weather was just perfect, the turnout was fantastic, and it just seems like a really positive thing that we’ve done for these Graham High seniors and class of 2023,” says April Christian, the Project Graduation Class of 2023 President.

The money raised will go to Project Graduation to provide students a safe way to celebrate high school graduation.

