Dry streak continues with above average temps tomorrow.

What a beautiful week this has been! Warmer weather has moved in after the snow we saw earlier this week. This warm weather will stick around through the beginning of the week.

Overnight tonight we will see temperatures right around average, maybe a little lower. Lows will drop down into the low 40s upper 30s. Clear skies will continue tonight, so it will be a great night to look at the stars.

Tonight we will see clear skies once again. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will start off relatively cool, with temps in the low 40s in the morning. Then we will jump about 10 degrees in about an hour. The sunny skies will quickly warm things up, with temperatures sitting around the 60s by lunchtime. Take advantage of the beautiful day if you can, because it will be a fantastic day tomorrow. Highs will top off in the 70s, and clear skies will be on tap all day.

We will see a sharp increase in temperature after 9 AM tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, things will start to cool down after Tuesday as a cold front pushes through. This will bring us a chance of rain in the middle of the week, and high back down in the low 60s upper 50s. After that we’ll have a few days of mostly dry weather before more rain moves in through the middle of the weekend.

