Dry streak continues with above average temps tomorrow.

We will be sitting well above average tomorrow.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

What a beautiful week this has been! Warmer weather has moved in after the snow we saw earlier this week. This warm weather will stick around through the beginning of the week.

Overnight tonight we will see temperatures right around average, maybe a little lower. Lows will drop down into the low 40s upper 30s. Clear skies will continue tonight, so it will be a great night to look at the stars.

Tonight we will see clear skies once again.
Tonight we will see clear skies once again.(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will start off relatively cool, with temps in the low 40s in the morning. Then we will jump about 10 degrees in about an hour. The sunny skies will quickly warm things up, with temperatures sitting around the 60s by lunchtime. Take advantage of the beautiful day if you can, because it will be a fantastic day tomorrow. Highs will top off in the 70s, and clear skies will be on tap all day.

We will see a sharp increase in temperature after 9 AM tomorrow.
We will see a sharp increase in temperature after 9 AM tomorrow.(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, things will start to cool down after Tuesday as a cold front pushes through. This will bring us a chance of rain in the middle of the week, and high back down in the low 60s upper 50s. After that we’ll have a few days of mostly dry weather before more rain moves in through the middle of the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football Friday, October 21: Part 1
Football Friday, October 21: Part 1
Football Friday, October 21: Part 2
Football Friday, October 21: Part 2
Football Friday, October 21: Part 3
Football Friday, October 21: Part 3
McDowell County’s October, 2022 Grand Jury returned nearly 50 true bill indictments on Thursday.
McDowell County Grand Jury returns nearly 50 indictments
Bridge Day 2022
The numbers are in: 2022 Bridge Day draws biggest crowds in decades

Latest News

Full video forecast (10-22-22)
Full video forecast (10-22-22)
SUNDAY FORECAST
Sunday looks sunny and warm for this time of year
Full video forecast (10-21-22)
Full video forecast (10-21-22)
TEMP FORECAST
Saturday and Sunday look dry & mild