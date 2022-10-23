Bluefield Rams men’s basketball has Blue vs. White game

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Rams had their Blue vs. White game on October 23rd, where the players play against themselves but for a live viewing to the fans. The team prepares for WVU Tech for it’s first game on November 1st. The team comes in with eleven new freshman on roster with a lot of lost scoring from the likes of Jermiah Jenkins and Volante Carroll.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.