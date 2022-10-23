Artie Museum and West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Inducts 10 Sports Legends

Legendary Marshall coach Tex Williams and others hold induction ceremony for 10 Hall of Famers
Artie Museum and West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Inducts 10 Sports Legends
By Jon Surratt
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Artie, W.Va. (WVVA) - 10 West Virginia Sports Legends were inducted into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame on October 23, 2022. Legendary Marshall basketball coach Tex Williams held a ceremony for them and talked about the history behind the event, museum and how the inductees felt when they heard they were being honored.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Put on by Tazewell County Public Library, the event featured vendors, games, and costume clad...
Tazewell Comic Con 2022
McDowell County’s October, 2022 Grand Jury returned nearly 50 true bill indictments on Thursday.
McDowell County Grand Jury returns nearly 50 indictments
Hay Bales and Candy Canes featured several local vendors and raised money for a good cause.
Hay bales and candy canes: a shopping bizarre for two seasons
Bluefield University Coach will have son on team
Bluefield University coach will have son on team
Graham High School holds community fall festival for Project Graduation
Graham High School holds community fall festival for Project Graduation

Latest News

Bluefield Rams men’s basketball has Blue vs. White game
Bluefield Rams men’s basketball has Blue vs. White game
Bluefield Rams men’s basketball has Blue vs. White game
Bluefield Rams men’s basketball has Blue vs. White game
Artie Museum and West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Inducts 10 Sports Legends
Artie Museum and West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Inducts 10 Sports Legends
Bluefield State volleyball loses to Shaw at home, six game winning streak ends
Bluefield State volleyball loses to Shaw at home, six game winning streak ends