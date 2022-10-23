Artie Museum and West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Inducts 10 Sports Legends
Legendary Marshall coach Tex Williams and others hold induction ceremony for 10 Hall of Famers
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Artie, W.Va. (WVVA) - 10 West Virginia Sports Legends were inducted into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame on October 23, 2022. Legendary Marshall basketball coach Tex Williams held a ceremony for them and talked about the history behind the event, museum and how the inductees felt when they heard they were being honored.
