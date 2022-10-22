WV Chapter Alzheimer’s Association make promise garden

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The WV Chapter Alzheimer’s Association held an event at the Chuck Mathena Center in which participants could help build a promise garden. The flowers in this colorful garden all represent something different to the people in attendance. The orange flowers show support for the cause. The yellow are caregivers for people with Alzheimer’s. The purple are people lost to this disease. The white flower is for the survivor of Alzheimer’s, someone who does not yet exist, but who those in attendance are hoping to one day see. Organizers for the event hope that this will raise awareness of the disease.

“I think people need to see that this disease is there, that people don’t talk about it enough, that caregivers need resources. We have almost forty thousand people in West Virginia that have the disease that are diagnosed – less than half the people with the disease get a diagnosis. And then, we have probably close to 90 thousand friends and family members who provide care at no charge,” says Sharon Covert, Executive Director of the West Virginia Chapter Alzheimer’s Association.

The event was originally planned to be held earlier in the month but was postponed due to the hurricane. Organizers also say that they plan on holding the event in upcoming years as well.

