Sunday looks sunny and warm for this time of year

High pressure just off centered to our east will bring in a mild E/SE wind flow tonight and tomorrow. Temps will therefore be above average to finish out the weekend and as we move into early next week. Tonight looks mainly clear and seasonable, with low temps in the 30s and 40s.

Tomorrow will bring plenty of sunshine, and highs in the mid 60s to low 70s for most, just above-normal for this time of the year. We should stay seasonable and fair into Sunday night as well, with lows again dropping into the 30s and 40s.

We’ll stay under the influence of high pressure into early next week as well. Temps will run above-average Monday and Tuesday, in the upper 60s-mid 70s and we should still see plenty of sunshine.

Our next frontal system could bring rain Wednesday-Thursday AM, and will cool us back down in to the upper 50s-low 60s by mid-late week next week,

