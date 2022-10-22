Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A skydiver has died after suffering injuries during a high school football pregame performance Friday night.

WVLT reports the skydiver was part of the pregame festivities for the Musket Bowl, an annual Washington County rivalry game between David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools.

The 55-year-old man had more than 1,500 jumps to his credit, according to a spokesperson with his employer Jump TN, Angela Alley.

Alley said that witnesses did not see anything out of the ordinary with the man’s jump. He reportedly deployed the parachute without incident.

“The entire skydiving community is saddened by the sudden loss of a wonderful member of their community. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” Alley said.

According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, the incident happened on the football field at David Crockett High School. It delayed the start of the game.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the injured skydiver that has passed away,” Boyd said. “We ask that everyone keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.”

