Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car: Spectre

Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car. It has two doors and is longer than a Cadillac Escalade. (Source: Rolls-Royce)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(CNN) - Rolls-Royce is ready to join the electric car market.

The British luxury car brand is starting production on a two-door fully electric Spectre next year.

The massive car is longer than a Cadillac Escalade and will offer a “starlight headliner” feature that fills the cabin with 5,800 “stars.”

According to the company, this Rolls-Royce will have the widest grille ever seen on one of its models but is the most aerodynamic yet.

The 557-horsepower car will be able to go from zero to 60 mph in about 4.4 seconds and drive about 260 miles before needing to recharge.

Rolls-Royce expects the first customer Spectre cars to be delivered in late 2023.

The brand says it will be fully electric by 2030.

