Police arrest 2 in connection to shooting near Southern University

A total of 11 people, at least nine of them Southern University students, were injured in a shooting just off campus on Friday. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police reported they have two people in custody in connection to a shooting near Southern University that injured 11 people.

According to WAFB, Baton Rouge Police Department reported Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Miles Moss, 24, are charged with 11 counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Police said the shooting happened near the off-campus Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house at about 2 a.m. Friday.

Initially, police reported nine people were injured. However, they later said two more victims came forward. At least nine of the victims were reported to be Southern University students.

Emergency responders said seven victims were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, officials added.

The shooting happened at the start of the university’s homecoming weekend. Despite the shooting, the Southern University Police Department believes the security measures already in place ahead of the weekend’s events are sufficient.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident. They do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the campus of Southern University.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking any witnesses with photos, videos, or information that can help with the investigation to come forward. They are urged to contact police by calling (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

