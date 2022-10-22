Funding granted for Bluefield, WV Food Truck Incubator

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Monday the Appalachian Regional Commission announced $400,000 in funding for Bluefield, WV’s Food Truck Incubator.

The program will aid budding food truck entrepreneurs with everything from budgeting to food safety.

Over 160 people had already expressed interest in the program prior to the funding being granted.

The Director of The Bluefield Economic Development Authority, Jim Spencer, said that although not an easy business, there is opportunity in the area.

“It is a quite a bit of work but it’s very lucrative. Especially when you look at some of these larger communities. But if you think about the ATV trails, the fairs and festivals in our region, those 10 counties, there’s opportunities.” said Spencer.

Spencer also said that the nationwide average income for a food truck is $250,000.

The program will consist of several online education courses. After completing those and submitting a thorough business plan, students will have use of BEDA owned food trucks to try their business out.

The BEDA expects to have the food trucks after the beginning of the year.

If you are interested in the Food Truck Incubator or the small business education classes, visit MyBluefield.org.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.