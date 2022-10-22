Football Friday, October 21: Part 3

Highlights and scores from Week 9
By Josh Widman
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Check out highlights and scores from Week 9 of High School football.

Tazewell 28 - Marion 13

Summers County 27 - Pocahontas County 21

Greenbrier West 50 - Sherman 0

Mount View 38 - Tolsia 14

River View 0 - Clay County 0 (No Contest)

Ripley 28 - Shady Spring 26 (OT)

Princeton 34 - Bridgeport 29

Tug Valley 49 - Westside 14

Parkersburg South 49 - Greenbrier East 16

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit (MGN)
Police: Juvenile hit by vehicle in Bluefield
Bridge Day 2022
The numbers are in: 2022 Bridge Day draws biggest crowds in decades
McDowell County’s October, 2022 Grand Jury returned nearly 50 true bill indictments on Thursday.
McDowell County Grand Jury returns nearly 50 indictments
Football Friday, October 21: Part 1
Football Friday, October 21: Part 1
Football Friday, October 21: Part 2
Football Friday, October 21: Part 2

Latest News

Princeton Tigers defeat Bridgeport Indians
Princeton Tigers defeat Bridgeport Indians, looking playoff bound
Football Friday, October 21: Part 1
Football Friday, October 21: Part 1
Football Friday, October 21: Part 2
Football Friday, October 21: Part 2
Football Friday, October 21: Part 3
Football Friday, October 21: Part 3