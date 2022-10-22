Football Friday, October 21: Part 3
Highlights and scores from Week 9
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Check out highlights and scores from Week 9 of High School football.
Tazewell 28 - Marion 13
Summers County 27 - Pocahontas County 21
Greenbrier West 50 - Sherman 0
Mount View 38 - Tolsia 14
River View 0 - Clay County 0 (No Contest)
Ripley 28 - Shady Spring 26 (OT)
Princeton 34 - Bridgeport 29
Tug Valley 49 - Westside 14
Parkersburg South 49 - Greenbrier East 16
