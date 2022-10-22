Football Friday, October 21: Part 3

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Check out highlights and scores from Week 9 of High School football.

Tazewell 28 - Marion 13

Summers County 27 - Pocahontas County 21

Greenbrier West 50 - Sherman 0

Mount View 38 - Tolsia 14

River View 0 - Clay County 0 (No Contest)

Ripley 28 - Shady Spring 26 (OT)

Princeton 34 - Bridgeport 29

Tug Valley 49 - Westside 14

Parkersburg South 49 - Greenbrier East 16

