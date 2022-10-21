War of words erupts over logistics involving 10th District Senate debate

RUPERT, W.Va. (WVVA) - A war of words was underway Friday after a fierce disagreement over which candidates had agreed to participate in Thursday night’s 10th district Senate debate. The district covers Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Nicholas and part of Fayette counties.

The Republican nominee for the seat, Vince Deeds, was notably absent at the event held at the Rupert Town Library. While incumbent Democratic Senator Stephen Baldwin insists Deeds was involved in the planning of the debate, Deeds said he was at West Point and never agreed to participate.

“Mr. Baldwin and his staff sat up a “debate” with four candidates, by themselves,” said Deeds in a statement on his campaign page. “No neutral organization served as host or to establish questions. In addition, professional debates usually do not include third party candidates, let alone those who are no longer eligible to participate in the election process. This debate was not properly planned and we let Mr. Baldwin’s campaign know weeks ago that we would not be participating.”

Sen. Baldwin was quick to fire back on Friday. “The Deeds campaign was involved in planning this debate. They simply refused to participate because all candidates were invited.”

That wasn’t the only unexpected twist in the race. On Wednesday, another independent candidate, Harry Forbes, was forced to pull out of the race by a Kanawha County Circuit Judge. The county’s Republican party had launched a challenge to his candidacy due to the fact that he was living in the same county as another incumbent senator, Jack Woodrum.

While he did not participate in the debate, Forbes was given the opportunity to address the decision on Thursday night. “The constitution reads that we can’t have two serving senators from the same county in a multi-county district at the same time.”

Meanwhile, independent candidate Aaron Ransom is still in the race and participated in Thursday night’s debate.

The race among the four candidates is now down to three -- all fighting for a win on Tuesday, November 8th.

