Vendors excited for Hinton’s Railroad Days return

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - After taking the last two years off due to COVID, vendors at this year’s Hinton Railroad Days festivities say they’re excited to be back. The city’s Mayor Jack Scott says there are around 100 vendors at this year’s four day event. The vendors are selling a broad range of items ranging from food, crocheted goods and even locally produced honey.

“I’m excited. It’s just bittersweet cause we have other shows. we’re going to have to make some stuff back which is fine. I’m excited about it. We could sell out today, I’m good with that,” said Johnathan Cox.

“I’m really happy to see the town blooming and everybody back here. It’s good to see your friends and family stopping by, it’s good,” said June Pendry, owner of Handmade by Pendry.

Cox is at the event with Awakened Artwork and the Appalachian Beekeeping Collective. Hinton’s Railroad Days will continue through Oct. 23 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.