Town of Richlands invites community to annual Veterans Ceremony

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - The Town of Richlands is hosting their annual Veterans Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 3 beginning at 5:40 p.m.

The ceremony will begin with a candlelight Memorial Vigil at the Veterans Memorial located next to the Richlands Police Dept. Complex.

The Richlands High School Band will perform a selection of Patriotic Music starting at 5:40p.m. prior to the Presentation of Colors conducted by the AJROTC VA 961 Richlands High School Color Guard.

Choir Director Stephen Mitchell will conduct the National Anthem performed by the Richlands High School Choir followed by the placement of the Veterans Memorial Wreath by the Richlands Police Department.

The Candlelight Vigil will follow the placement of the Memorial Wreath, in remembrance of all those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Commander Mike Hickman and the VFW Casey-Short Post 9640 will give tribute with a 21 Gun Salute followed by Taps presented by Terry Austin, a Richlands High School Band Senior.

A moment of silence at the conclusion will be observed.

The Veterans Ceremony will take place inside the Richlands Police Department Complex, where Jim Ray, US Army, POW/MIA Veterans Advocate and Founder of the POW/MIA Memorial located at the Cedar Bluff Overlook Park, will speak.

Richlands Police Lt. Paul Little, US Army will serve as the Master of Ceremony with the AJROTC 961 Richlands High School Color Guard presenting the National Colors followed by VFW Casey-Short Post 9640 leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

The evening will end with everyone enjoying a light meal provided by Kings Vineyard Church and a slide presentation of military pictures provided by the community and composed by Lt. Greg Reynolds with the Richlands Police Department.

Everyone is invited as we recognize our Veterans and active duty military during this special ceremony. For more information, contact Lt. Paul Little at the Richlands Police Department by calling (276) 964-9341.

