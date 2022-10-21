Several people shot near Southern University’s campus, officials say

Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot near Southern University’s campus.
By Raley Pellittieri and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot near Southern University’s campus.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, nine people were shot on Harding Boulevard around 1:50 a.m. Friday, WAFB reported.

Emergency responders said seven people were taken to the hospital.

Emergency officials are responding to a shooting near Southern University’s campus on Friday morning.(WAFB)

All injuries are not life-threatening at this time, officials said.

Campus entrances have reportedly reopened after having been blocked off earlier Friday morning.

Southern University said the incident “happened off campus at a non-University sponsored event.”

The university also said, “We are keeping anyone affected by this incident in our thoughts. Officials, including the Southern University Police Department, are continuing to work to ensure that students, employees, alumni and other visitors to campus are safe during this Homecoming weekend.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

