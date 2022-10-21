Saturday and Sunday look dry & mild

We’ll see plenty of sun and warmer temps through this weekend
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will keep us dry tonight for Football Friday, and we should stay fair into the weekend. Low temps tonight will still be chilly, hitting the 30s for most. We’ll be mainly clear overnight and areas of frost will be possible into early Saturday AM.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring abundant sunshine, and with a warmer SE wind flow, highs will be warmer than we’ve been all this past week, topping off in the mid 60s-low 70s. Saturday night will be cool and mainly clear with lows in the 30s and 40s.

YARDWORK FORECAST
YARDWORK FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

The weather will essentially be on repeat into Sunday. A low-pressure system offshore could bring some passing clouds Sunday afternoon, but we should stay mild and rain-free. Highs on Sunday will again be in the mid 60s-low 70s for most. Sunday night will be mainly clear and not quite as cold, with low temps in the 40s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

Temps will spike above average and we should be sunny into early next week. Daytime highs will likely push the 70 degree mark on Monday and Tuesday. Our next chance of rain looks to arrive with low pressure moving back in during the Wed-Thurs time period.

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit (MGN)
Police: Juvenile hit by vehicle in Bluefield
Bridge Day 2022
The numbers are in: 2022 Bridge Day draws biggest crowds in decades
McDowell County’s October, 2022 Grand Jury returned nearly 50 true bill indictments on Thursday.
McDowell County Grand Jury returns nearly 50 indictments
The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.
Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse
A Pocahontas County man was found ‘not guilty’ on Thursday after a trial this week in Marlinton.
Pocahontas County murder trial results in an acquittal

Latest News

Full video forecast (10-21-22)
Full video forecast (10-21-22)
Full Forecast (10/21)
Full Forecast (10/21)
We'll see some gorgeous weather this weekend with mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s.
Gorgeous weather is on tap for us this weekend
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Pleasant Fall weather returns as we move toward the weekend