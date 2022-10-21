Saturday and Sunday look dry & mild

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will keep us dry tonight for Football Friday, and we should stay fair into the weekend. Low temps tonight will still be chilly, hitting the 30s for most. We’ll be mainly clear overnight and areas of frost will be possible into early Saturday AM.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring abundant sunshine, and with a warmer SE wind flow, highs will be warmer than we’ve been all this past week, topping off in the mid 60s-low 70s. Saturday night will be cool and mainly clear with lows in the 30s and 40s.

YARDWORK FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

The weather will essentially be on repeat into Sunday. A low-pressure system offshore could bring some passing clouds Sunday afternoon, but we should stay mild and rain-free. Highs on Sunday will again be in the mid 60s-low 70s for most. Sunday night will be mainly clear and not quite as cold, with low temps in the 40s.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Temps will spike above average and we should be sunny into early next week. Daytime highs will likely push the 70 degree mark on Monday and Tuesday. Our next chance of rain looks to arrive with low pressure moving back in during the Wed-Thurs time period.

Stay tuned!

