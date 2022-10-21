Protecting your home: interview about Mr. Sparky of Southern WV

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - There’s a business in Mercer County that offers services you may need for your home including installations of wiring, indoor and outdoor lighting, emergency generators and more.

Kristen Lewis is the owner of Mr. Sparky of Southern West Virginia. Her husband, Lee Lewis, is also the owner and a master electrician.

There are more than 100 Mr. Sparky locations in the U.S., according to Kristen Lewis. Mr. Sparky of Southern WV is located in Mercer County, specifically in Rock. They serve customers in Mercer County, surrounding counties in Southern W.Va. and neighboring counties in Va. as well.

This time of year, the biggest strain on the electrical system is the heating source such as baseboards and space heaters, according to Lee Lewis. He says in order to keep your home safe from fires, you need to make sure there’s no paper and anything combustible close to these heating sources.

Other tips:

Space heaters should be plugged into an outlet and not a power strip.

For central air units, you should check out your breaker panel. If it feels warm, then you should get in touch with a master electrician, like Lee Lewis.

“We always encourage the viewers to be proactive instead of reactive,” said Kristen Lewis. “Let’s prevent anything bad from happening instead of reacting when it does.”

That’s why Mr. Sparky of Southern WV is doing a promotion right now.

Details: for $99, they will do a thorough home safety inspection. They will examine your home’s electrical system and will use thermal imaging to make sure everything is safe.

Getting in touch:

You can call them at: 304-355-5200.

You can visit the website here.

You can visit the Facebook page here.

You can also send an email to Kristen Lewis at kristen.lewis@mistersparky.com.

To learn more about Mr. Sparky, go here.

