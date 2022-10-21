Police: Juvenile hit by vehicle in Bluefield

The victim was flown to the hospital for treatment
Pedestrian hit (MGN)
Pedestrian hit (MGN)(WVVA News)
By WVVA Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A juvenile struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Bluefield was transported to a Roanoke hospital, authorities said.

The accident happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and Jefferson Street, according to the city’s police department.

Bluefield Rescue reported the juvenile was taken to Princeton Community Hospital before being transferred by helicopter to the hospital in Roanoke in stable condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

