New River Humane Society responds after final decision reached on animal shelter’s future

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The New River Humane Society has issued a statement following the Fayette County Commission’s decision to cut ties with the organization. The commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to instead work with a newly-formed Fayette County Humane Society to manage the Fayette County Animal Shelter. To facilitate the transition, the commission authorized the county’s administrator to hire six employees and allocated $75,000 for the care of the animals.

A spokesperson for the New River Humane Society responded to the decision on Thursday, releasing the following statement:

“It was announced yesterday, October 19th 2022, that a new group will be overseeing the Fayette County Animal shelter in place of the New River Humane Society (NRHS). This shift in management came about as a result of changes being made to the shelter operating contract, by the County Commission; the NRHS and the County Commission were unable to reach an agreement on the changes that mutually fit both groups’ needs. Therefore the Commission voted to contract with new group to fill the role of managing the shelter. We are hopeful that this new group is as committed to saving lives as we have been. We saved more than 2,400 lives just last year! We will remain the New River Humane Society, not to be confused with the new group, the Fayette County Humane Society. The NRHS is moving its operations to a new, more centralized, location within the county which will allow us to focus on our core mission. We are excited for the new endeavor and will continue to run our low cost spay and neuter program for county residents, manage our foster program, and respond to the call of community members who reach out to us for help. We will continue to network with our rescue partners to save animals in need and try to avoid them being impounded into the local shelter.”

“We value the support and relationships with the local community which has allowed us to save so many lives together! We are not going away, just going to a new building! Information about our new location and programing will be announced in the near future.”

See past coverage here:

