McDowell County Grand Jury returns nearly 50 indictments


By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - McDowell County’s October, 2022 Grand Jury returned nearly 50 true bill indictments on Thursday.

The prosecution was led by McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett.

Topping the list were multiple charges of attempted first degree murder, malicious wounding, and sexual abuse.

A true bill indictment was returned against Cody Hager of Bradshaw on charges of attempted first-degree murder, malicious wounding, and conspiracy. An indictment was also returned against Levi Mullins of Isaban on charges of attempted first degree murder and conspiracy on the same case. The shooting happened on Mountaineer Highway in Avondale and left one person critically injured. The victim had to be airlifted to a regional hospital.

Other notable indictments included multiple sexual abuse charges for John Fields of Premier, Logal Viars of Bradshaw, Bobby Lester of Welch, and Tyron Ferguson of Tazewell.

Other indictments were returned for charges related to the delivery of Schedule I, II, and III controlled substances.

