Grave mistake: Family finds wrong body buried in father’s plot

A family in Tennessee attending a funeral service for their father said they learned someone else's body was buried his grave plot. (SOURCE: WHBQ)
By Cierra Jordan
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS (WHBQ) – A funeral service in Tennessee took an unexpected turn when the loved ones of a deceased father found out another person was buried in his place.

The funeral service for Thomas Phurr took place across the street from Forest Hill Tuesday morning. Phurr was a World War II veteran and a retired captain with 30 years of service for the Memphis Fire Department.

Phurr’s family said his dying wish was to be buried next to his late wife, who died in 2013.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

Just 10 minutes before the service, the Pharr family learned someone else was buried in the grave meant for their father.

Phurr’s son, James, said the mistake was not due to any technical difficulties.

“They got another body buried in daddy’s grave,” he said. “They buried somebody who wasn’t supposed to be there.”

James Phurr said he talked to multiple people about how the mistake was made.

“The only answer I got was, ‘I don’t know,’” he said.

The family reached out to the director of Forest Hill Funeral Home for answers. The family said they wanted to know what the next steps were to bury their father in the right place, but that the process was difficult.

“They had to send everything to their corporate office in Birmingham to sign off before removing the casket,” Thomas Phurr’s son, Joseph, said.

The family said the director told them the groundskeeper was reprimanded for burying someone else’s body in their father’s grave. The groundskeeper had been employed at Forest Hill for three months, they said.

“All they had to do was tell us the truth,” Joseph Phurr said. “Tell us there was a mistake. We may not have liked it, but we could have handled it better.”

Fortunately, the Pharr family laid their father to rest in the correct place Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WHBQ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

