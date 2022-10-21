Gorgeous weather is on tap for us this weekend

High pressure will keep us dry and warm over the weekend
By Collin Rogers
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Mainly sunny skies are expected throughout the day and temperatures will be seasonable. Highs will climb up into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s this afternoon.

We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies overnight. Low temperatures will dip down into the 30s tonight.

This weekend looks gorgeous as highs climb up into the 60s and even the low 70s for some of our lower elevations. High pressure will keep us dry with mainly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday.

The beginning of next week looks dry, however, a few disturbances will bring back the chance for some showers at times during the middle and end of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

