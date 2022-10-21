Bluefield University coach will have son on team

“It’s a different experience for the both of us.”
Bluefield University Coach will have son on team
Bluefield University Coach will have son on team(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -The Bluefield University Rams Men’s Basketball team is going to have a father-son duo on the court. The team has twelve incoming freshmen this year, and one of them is Kaleb Morgan, the son of Coach Richard Morgan. , but the coach says it’s been going well.

“It’s been fun so far. We haven’t had any games yet so we’ll see once that starts, but practice has been good. Just... I’m just really trying to help him learn just like the rest of the guys,” says Coach Morgan.

Kaleb agreed with his dad, and says this will be the first time the two have worked together in sports.

“Oh, it’s a different experience for the both of us. We’re figuring it out as we go along. It’s been going pretty well though,” says Kaleb.

He also added that having a coach for a dad means that the training doesn’t just stay on the court.

“24 -7, all the time. He’s always coaching me and telling me how I can get better. And I appreciate it because I want to get better each and every day.”

If you want to see Kaleb and the rest of the team in action, their first game will be on November 5th at Point University.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit (MGN)
Police: Juvenile hit by vehicle in Bluefield
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies
Bridge Day 2022
The numbers are in: 2022 Bridge Day draws biggest crowds in decades
Fox Nation crews film at The Greenbrier, July 2022
Greenbrier Resort shares magic behind Christmas movie filmed on the property
It’s been five days since 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie went missing.
Missing Princeton student found dead, authorities say

Latest News

$11,500 was presented in total Friday morning.
$10,000+ donated to two Bluefield, W.Va. projects
Beckley Events scarecrow decorating contest
Beckley Events plans Saturday event for scarecrow decorating contest
drug takeback
Beckley PD teams up with DEA for drug takeback
Mr. Sparky is running a special promotion. For $99, they will do a thorough home safety...
Protecting your home: interview about Mr. Sparky of Southern WV