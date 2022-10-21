Bluefield University coach will have son on team

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -The Bluefield University Rams Men’s Basketball team is going to have a father-son duo on the court. The team has twelve incoming freshmen this year, and one of them is Kaleb Morgan, the son of Coach Richard Morgan. , but the coach says it’s been going well.

“It’s been fun so far. We haven’t had any games yet so we’ll see once that starts, but practice has been good. Just... I’m just really trying to help him learn just like the rest of the guys,” says Coach Morgan.

Kaleb agreed with his dad, and says this will be the first time the two have worked together in sports.

“Oh, it’s a different experience for the both of us. We’re figuring it out as we go along. It’s been going pretty well though,” says Kaleb.

He also added that having a coach for a dad means that the training doesn’t just stay on the court.

“24 -7, all the time. He’s always coaching me and telling me how I can get better. And I appreciate it because I want to get better each and every day.”

If you want to see Kaleb and the rest of the team in action, their first game will be on November 5th at Point University.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.