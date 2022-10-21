Bluefield Shrine Club serves up sea food to help children in need

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 42nd Bluefield Shrine Patrol Oyster dinner was hosted at the Brushfork Armory Thursday evening.

The event was held to raise money to help children recovering from things such as cleft lip, physical handicaps, and burn victims.

Robert Edwards, member of Bluefield Shrine Club, said “Well, just by buying a ticket they’re helping because the profits that we make goes to help the kids. The shriners themselves, it’s a joint effort, everybody pitches in.”

It’s estimated between 700 to 800 people showed up eager to dig in.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.