Beckley PD teams up with DEA for drug takeback

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local law enforcement is giving the community a chance to rid their homes of unused medication.

The Beckley Police Department is teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and on Saturday, October 29, they will be taking unwanted, expired, or potentially dangerous drugs for disposal.

Those in the department say the service is a way to lessen the chance of pill abuse. On April 30, 2022, Americans turned in more than 720,000 pounds of prescription drugs across 5,144 collection sites.

The takeback will be held in the Beckley PD’s front lobby at 501 Neville Street. The disposal service is free and anonymous. Liquids, needles, and sharps will not be accepted.

Throwing away or flushing pills can result in safety or health issues. For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs, visit the DEA Diversion website.

