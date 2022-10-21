Beckley Events plans Saturday event for scarecrow decorating contest

Beckley Events scarecrow decorating contest
Beckley Events scarecrow decorating contest(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Some Raleigh County residents may have noticed an autumnal addition to the streets of downtown Beckley. The city of gearing up for its Second Annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest.

More than 20 businesses and organizations have taken part this year and have placed their creations around town.

The contest is being hosted by Beckley Events, and they say they love seeing the fall creativity come to life.

“It’s so much fun to see everybody’s creativity and how they tie it into whatever their business or organization, you know, it involved but it’s just fun to see all the creativity and people excited about it,” shared Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley events.

Beckley Events is holding an event on Saturday, October 22, at Word Park to recognize the scarecrows and their makers. The public is invited to attend. It will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature music, fall drinks and treats, and vendors.

And, those who come dressed in costume, either as a scarecrow of Wizar of Oz character, will receive a treat bag.

As for the contest, voting will be open until noon on October 31. Pictures of each scarecrow will be posted to the Beckley Events Facebook page. The makers of the scarecrow with the most likes will receive a cash prize. Cash prizes will be given to second and third place as well.

See the contest entries for yourself! Scarecrows are up at Word Park, Neville Street, Main Street, Shoemaker Square, Prince Street, and Kanawha Street.

