3 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities said Friday they arrested the third and final suspect they were searching for after two people were found dead and a police officer was shot on a tribal reservation in northeastern Washington.

The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting Thursday in Keller, west of Spokane.

Officers found two people dead, and an officer was shot in the arm after finding a vehicle suspected of fleeing the scene.

He was doing well after being transported for medical care.

Residents of several nearby communities were asked to stay in their homes for hours during the search.

