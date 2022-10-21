$10,000+ donated to two Bluefield, W.Va. projects

$11,500 was presented in total Friday morning.
$11,500 was presented in total Friday morning.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - $11,500 in total was presented Friday morning at Bluefield, W.Va. City Hall for two different projects in the city.

Tom Cole of the Paul and Carol Cole Foundation presented the checks, with $5,000 given to Bishop Anthony M. Tucker of Bluefield’s Calvary United Holy Church. Tucker said the money will be spent toward renovations for local homes in disrepair.

“[We] make them suitable for affordable housing,” said Bishop Tucker. “[For] individuals who desperately need nice housing here in Bluefield.”

Tucker added his repair work comes with the help of Mountain Acres Properties, a non-profit organization based in Princeton.

As for Bluefield’s dog park, named the “Tail Yard,” the Cole Foundation awarded $6,500 to go toward renovations.

“The Tail-Yard, our dog park, needed some additional benches and that sort of things,” said Tom Cole. “They asked and we stepped up.”

Bluefield’s City Manager and Ambassador expressed their gratitude during Friday morning’s presentation as well.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

