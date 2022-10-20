Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies

Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her 4-year-old son died after eating a large amount of THC gummies.(Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A Spotsylvania mom has been charged with murder and child neglect after her child died after eating a large number of THC gummies.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said on Oct. 17, a grand jury indicted Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, for the death of her 4-year-old son.

The child died on May 8, after suffering a medical emergency two days before at a home located on the 5400 block of Jamie Court.

Detectives learned that the child’s toxicity levels showed a high level of THC, making detectives believe that the child ate a large number of THC gummies.

The sheriff’s office says doctors told detectives that if the boy received quick medical attention, his death could have been prevented.

Clements is now being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

