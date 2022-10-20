US citizen pleads guilty in death of British motorcyclist

An unknown person holds a photo of 19-year-old Harry Dunn. The wife of a U.S. diplomat has...
An unknown person holds a photo of 19-year-old Harry Dunn. The wife of a U.S. diplomat has pleaded guilty in the British motorcyclist's death.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s been some tension between the U.S. and the U.K. over the death of a 19-year-old British motorcyclist who was hit by an American woman, the wife of a U.S. diplomat.

Anne Sacoolas pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in the crash that resulted in the death of Harry Dunn.

Sacoolas admitted she was driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the deadly accident.

It happened three years ago near a U.S. military base where her husband worked.

Just weeks after the accident, Sacoolas was able to leave the U.K. because of diplomatic immunity, and when British authorities tried to have her brought back to face charges, U.S. authorities declined.

Sacoolas made a virtual appearance at a British court on Thursday.

The judge will drop the more serious charge because of the plea.

Sacoolas potentially faces five years in jail, but she could be sentenced to just community service.

She will be sentenced next month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit (MGN)
Police: Juvenile hit by vehicle in Bluefield
Bridge Day 2022
The numbers are in: 2022 Bridge Day draws biggest crowds in decades
McDowell County’s October, 2022 Grand Jury returned nearly 50 true bill indictments on Thursday.
McDowell County Grand Jury returns nearly 50 indictments
The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.
Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse
A Pocahontas County man was found ‘not guilty’ on Thursday after a trial this week in Marlinton.
Pocahontas County murder trial results in an acquittal

Latest News

FILE - Some of the IRS hires will be added to the ranks of sophisticated auditing teams that...
GOP campaigns against the IRS, vowing to slash its funding
FILE - Officers waited more than 70 minutes before confronting a gunman with an AR-15-style...
Texas state police fire first officer over Uvalde response
This satellite image taken at 10am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Roslyn...
Hurricane Roslyn heads for weekend hit on Mexico’s coast
Republican National Committee chairman Ronna McDaniel speaks during a Get Out To Vote rally...
Republican committee sues Google over email spam filters
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday...
3 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington