Triad hosts Senior Safety Day

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -It was a morning of safety education at the Tazewell Fairgrounds for Senior Safety Day. This event helped raise awareness for many safety issues that seniors may face such as thieves, elder abuse, and scams. The event was organized by the Tazewell County Triad: a partnership between law enforcement, senior citizen organizations, and senior citizens themselves. Jonathan Hankins, the Captain of Operations from the Sheriff’s Department says the event is a great way to learn serious safety information but also have a good time.

“...and we have special speakers to talk about scams, talk about programs that the sheriff’s office offers to help our senior citizens. It’s just a great time for them to get together, interact with each other, and, you know, listen to different speakers to help them avoid these hazardous scams,” says Hankins

In addition to speakers, many booths from healthcare to law enforcement were set up to talk to seniors about safety programs in the area.

Rick Mallory, the Treasurer for the Triad says this event could help seniors who may not realize they are being taken advantage of.

“Something like this helps shine the light on some of the things that are going on. There may be some people here today that are being taken advantage of that don’t even realize it, and then when they see what is happening and they understand what it is that they’re up against, they’ll understand abuse and they’ll understand how they’re being taken advantage of, and they’ll get that reported and... and get that stopped,” says Mallory.

Organizers say the event was a success with over 100 seniors in attendance. If you missed this event and would like to attend, Senior Safety Day is an annual event and will be brought back next year.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.