Tazewell Veterans Day Parade Set for Nov. 6

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The annual Veterans Day parade in Tazewell will be held Sun. Nov. 6. at 2 p.m. on Main St. in Tazewell. Anyone who wants to attend is welcome. Recently, Jerry McReynolds, the chairman of the Tazewell Veterans Day parade, talked to WVVA’s Melinda Zosh about what to expect this year and what the parade means to the community.

For more information on the parade and other upcoming events

