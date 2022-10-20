Some minorities less likely to get flu vaccine, more likely to get really sick, report says

Some U.S. minority groups are more likely to be hospitalized for flu and less likely to be vaccinated, according to a new report. (Source: CNN/CDC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT
(CNN) - Some U.S. minority groups are more likely to be hospitalized for flu and less likely to be vaccinated, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flu season is already here, with high levels of the illness already reported in Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Washington, D.C., and New York City, according to the CDC.

“The vaccine however can help prevent severe disease. It may help prevent the flu in general,” said Dr. Barbara Bawer with The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.

A new report from the CDC shows flu shot uptake since the 2010-2011 season has been consistently lower among Black, Hispanic, American Indian and Alaska native adults when compared to white adults.

People in those groups were also more likely to be hospitalized with flu during most seasons studied.

Flu cases are on the rise in Los Angeles as doctors urge parents to get their flu shots. (KCAL/KCBS/DR. MELANIE PATTERSON/CNN)

According to the data, from 2009 to 2022, flu hospitalizations were 80% higher among Black adults, 30% higher for adults who are American Indian or Alaska native, and 20% higher for Hispanic adults.

“We’re talking about having to be hospitalized because you can’t breathe. Your shortness of breath is severe. Your headaches are out of control. Your fever is really, really high to the point where we worry it’s going to cause neurological damage,” Bawer said.

The CDC said reasons for the disparities include lack of healthcare access and insurance, misinformation and distrust in vaccines, and missed opportunities to get vaccinated.

Bawer said more needs to be done to improve access and erase vaccine stigma.

“It’s educating people on why we get it and showing them potentially data on how it can improve their chances,” she said.

The CDC said some racial and ethnic groups also have higher rates of chronic conditions that could also make them more vulnerable to the flu.

The agency says it has started programs specifically targeting certain racial and ethnic groups, hoping to raise awareness on the importance of vaccines.

