Missing Princeton student found dead, authorities say

(Source: CNN, KYW, NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY, PRINCETON UNIVERSITY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a Princeton University student from Ohio who went missing near campus roughly a week ago has been found dead.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was found by an employee outside on the campus facilities grounds behind tennis courts at about 1 p.m.

He said there were no obvious signs of “foul play,” but an official cause of death will be determined after a medical examiner’s review.

An extensive search was launched for Ewunetie after she was reported missing, and a large law enforcement presence remained on campus and in nearby areas Thursday.

