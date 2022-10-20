Pleasant Fall weather returns as we move toward the weekend

Temps warm up in the coming days
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will remain in control, sliding further east and bringing us more of a southerly flow into the weekend. While tonight will be cold, temps will start to warm up a bit more in the coming days.

FROST-CAST
FROST-CAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, we’ll be mainly clear, with low temps in the 20s and 30s and areas of frost. We’ve been breezy today, but winds should calm more into the overnight hours and will remain lighter to wrap up the work week.

FRIDAY FORECAST
FRIDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring plenty of sunshine, and upper 50s and low 60s. Friday night, we’ll stay clear and chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday and Sunday will bring mainly sunny skies, and slightly above normal temps in the mid 60s to low 70s! We don’t look quite as cold during the nights either, with lows Saturday and Sunday evening in the upper 30s-mid 40s.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL(WVVA WEATHER)

Next week, temps should remain Fall-like still instead of Winter-like, though we could see rain showers develop for a few days.

STAY TUNED!

