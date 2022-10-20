Pleasant Fall weather returns as we move toward the weekend

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will remain in control, sliding further east and bringing us more of a southerly flow into the weekend. While tonight will be cold, temps will start to warm up a bit more in the coming days.

Tonight, we’ll be mainly clear, with low temps in the 20s and 30s and areas of frost. We’ve been breezy today, but winds should calm more into the overnight hours and will remain lighter to wrap up the work week.

Friday will bring plenty of sunshine, and upper 50s and low 60s. Friday night, we’ll stay clear and chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Saturday and Sunday will bring mainly sunny skies, and slightly above normal temps in the mid 60s to low 70s! We don’t look quite as cold during the nights either, with lows Saturday and Sunday evening in the upper 30s-mid 40s.

Next week, temps should remain Fall-like still instead of Winter-like, though we could see rain showers develop for a few days.

