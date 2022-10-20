PETA saves 65 neglected animals from roadside zoo

PETA conducted a five-day rescue mission involving 65 animals of 30 species from the Tri-State Zoological Park, including bears, exotic birds, a Bengal cat, alligators and more.(PETA / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT
CUMBERLAND, Md. (Gray News) – Dozens of neglected animals have been rescued from a roadside zoo in Maryland.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals workers say they conducted a five-day rescue mission last week involving 65 animals of 30 species from the Tri-State Zoological Park, including bears, exotic birds, a Bengal cat alligators and more.

The group said the mission followed a legal settlement that forced the zoo to close its doors and allowed PETA to rescue “survivors of chronic neglect.”

In the lawsuit, PETA said that Tri-State Zoological Park confined animals to “filthy, decrepit enclosures and chronically deprived them of appropriate treatment, including veterinary care.”

Among the rescued animals was a squirrel monkey named Spazz, who had spent 20 years in solitary confinement surrounded by natural predators in a reptile house. PETA said the monkey’s name was “a cruel reference to his frantic, stress-induced behavior” caused by his neglect.

PETA renamed the monkey Stardust and said he would be living with another squirrel monkey named Ziggy at his new home.

Stardust and all the other animals are heading to 14 reputable and accredited zoos across the country, according to PETA.

Three iguanas will now live outdoors in a naturalistic habitat with other iguanas rather than crammed in a small enclosure. Black bears Sallie and Suzie will live in a lush, expansive habitat instead of a cage. And a pot-bellied pig named Snorkel will finally receive veterinary care after languishing for years with a massive tumor and morbid obesity, PETA said.

Prior to the rescue mission, PETA said it had previously saved three big cats and three other animals from the roadside zoo, bringing the total number of animals rescued to 71.

